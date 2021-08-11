Cancel
Minnesota State

Police Chiefs From Around Minnesota Worried About Staffing Issues

By Jeanne Ryan
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police Chiefs from around Minnesota are not happy with the situation of trying to staff their departments. From small towns to Twin Cities Suburbs staffing has become critical with some departments down 20-30%. When you live in a town like Wyoming Minnesota and you only have 10 officers total and one of those includes the chief, being down 2 street patrol officers can put quite a strain on the other officers and the department to serve the community as best they can.

