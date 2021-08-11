Cancel
Moberly, MO

City council may look at five other work session items at its Aug 16 meeting

Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to addressing a need for the City of Moberly to enter into a 50/50 cost share agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation to construct a center turn lane on a portion of S. Morley St. as reported in the Aug. 7 issue of the Monitor-Index, there were five other items that came out of the city council's work session held Aug. 2 that were discussed and may appear at the council's agenda for its Monday Aug. 16 business meeting.

