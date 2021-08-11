Cancel
Miami, FL

Bidder offering up to $120 million for Surfside condo property. Government purchase ‘unlikely’

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

MIAMI — A private bidder has emerged to offer up to $120 million to buy the beachfront tract where the doomed Champlain Towers South building once stood — a development that comes as an effort for a publicly funded purchase for a future memorial site seems to have fizzled. The...

www.gazettextra.com

Columbia, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Former airport property purchased for redevelopment

Another midstate municipality has decided to take a hands-on-role in redevelopment of a large piece of land. On August 10, Columbia Borough Council approved a resolution to purchase the former McGinness airport property from the McGinness family trust. “The borough is looking to redevelop the property into a technology and...
Surfside, FLwflx.com

Building safety groups meet following Surfside condo collapse

Building safety organizations from around the country gathered Tuesday in West Palm Beach for a dialogue on how to prevent another Surfside condo collapse. The panel focused on how communities monitor the safety of existing buildings, what guidance exists for building owners and how future catastrophic events can be avoided.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Due diligence is important when purchasing a condo

Buying a condominium is a great lifestyle choice for many people, from downsizing retirees to busy professionals who don’t have time to worry about maintenance and yard work. Many people tend to think of a condo as a house without a yard, but it’s far more than that. In reality, it is a business partnership that’s managed by a board of directors elected by individual owners.
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Florida condo collapse: Anonymous bidder offers $120M to buy site

An anonymous bidder has offered to buy the site of the Miami-area condo collapse for a tidy sum of $120 million, according to reports. Michael Faye, acting as principal for the company handling the sale of the site in Surfside, told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman about the offer during a hearing Wednesday to determine the future of the property in Surfside where the Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Potential Buyer Emerges For Surfside Condo Collapse Site

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At a hearing on the future of the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman was informed there was an interested buyer. Hanzman instructed Michael Faye, who has been appointed to work on the real-estate deal, to begin negotiating the sale of the land. Faye did not reveal the name of the interested company which is reportedly willing to spend between $110 and $120 million. Hanzman said if the buyer wants to move forward, he wants Faye to start a short auction process. If no one outbids them, the buyer would get the property. The Town of Surfside has been asked to provide zoning information for the site. The judge has been pushing for a quick sale of the property to compensate victims of the tragedy.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $15,842.00 in cash, for PIN#7585-89-7277, containing 1.25 acre, Lot 636, Phase 2, Bear Lake Reserve, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2308, Page 739, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first$1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 23e.
Spokane Valley, WAKREM

Why Spokane Valley is purchasing former White Elephant property for $2.225 million

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The former White Elephant building in Spokane Valley will soon serve a new purpose. The White Elephant, which sold sporting goods and toys, closed both of its locations on North Division Street in Spokane and East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley in June 2020 after 74 years of business. Founder John Conley passed away in 2017, after which the business was in the hands of his sons Richard and Patrick and wife Mary.
Surfside, FLNBC Miami

Surfside Fallout: Broward Condo Committee Considers Preventive Measures

For the first time, a local government outside of Miami-Dade County has taken direct action sparked by the Champlain Towers calamity. Broward County Mayor Steve Geller formed a panel called the Condominium Structural Issues Committee with a singular goal: "To ensure that the tragedy in Surfside doesn’t occur again,” Geller said.
Surfside, FLfox35orlando.com

Judge: Preserving evidence key to Surfside condo collapse probe

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) - A judge says preserving evidence is critical to understanding why a Florida oceanfront condominium collapsed and to protecting the legal rights of victims and others. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that evidence will be available to determine the cause of the...
Posted by
Bisnow

Site Of Collapsed Surfside Condo Heading To Sale, Expected To Fetch $100M-Plus

A Miami judge has ordered that the site in Surfside, Florida, where the Champlain Towers South condominium once stood must be sold in order to compensate victims and their families. The condominium collapsed June 24, killing 98 people. Numerous South Florida developers have said they aren't interested in the property,...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

AdventHealth purchases Holy Land property

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida health care system AdventHealth purchased the shuttered religious theme park Holy Land Experience in Orlando, deed documents show. In early 2020, the religious attraction announced mass layoffs amid a restructuring as the experience shifted its focus to its Biblical museum, The Scriptorium, and history-changing religious figures. More than 120 positions were eliminated, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice sent to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

