Man arrested after early morning shooting in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 25-year-old man after an attempted robbery and shooting at an encampment in the Chinatown District on Tuesday morning.

According to Seattle police, around 3:15 a.m. the man attempted to rob the victim inside a tent at an encampment in the 700 block of 10th Avenue South.

During the robbery, he shot the victim in the neck.

When police arrived, they found the victim sitting in a chair outside the tent where they provided medical aid until he was transported to Harborview.

Police arrested the 25-year-old man at the scene, where he appeared to be in a state of crisis.

The man was taken to Harborview for an evaluation and is currently under guard at the hospital.

