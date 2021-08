Fixing hell is going to take some doing, but three veterans of news and media in Europe are ready to take a crack at it. Benjamin Mateev, Martin Kaelble and Axel Bard Bringéus have come together to launch informed. (official branding: no caps, mandatory period). The Berlin-based startup wants to be a layer on top of prominent paywalled news services, connecting readers with curated “playlists” of news and opinion stories called Read Lists and augmented with an original summary. The company was founded in January, is currently in beta and has raised a “significant pre-seed by modern standards” from local shop 468 Capital.