A design-led bottle shop and wine bar, free from snobbery and rich in authenticity, Hector’s brings a slice of the continent to Hackney...

By Lisa Davidson
we-heart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving built up an impressive wine list over the years at Hill & Szrok Butcher and Cookshop, Jimmy Stephenson, along with wife Anna Shaffer, open Hector’s Bottle Shop and Wine Bar. Inspired by the cave à mangers of Paris and the relaxed but enthusiastic European way of eating and drinking, Hector’s brings a slice of the continent to De Beauvoir Town in Hackney.

