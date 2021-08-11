A design-led bottle shop and wine bar, free from snobbery and rich in authenticity, Hector’s brings a slice of the continent to Hackney...

Originally Posted On: https://www.weisbrodcollection.com/blogs/chinese-antiques/old-wine-new-bottles. The stately liquor container known as a tall You was cast in the opening of the century of the Zhou Dynasty. In that tumultuous moment in ancient Chinese history, the memory of the rebellion of the Zhou people against their Shang Dynasty overlords was still fresh, kept alive by the political after-shocks that continued to threaten the security of the new regime. In that tense climate, every instrument of government, including the ritual vessels used in the state sponsored ancestral sacrifices, assumed a special political sensitivity.