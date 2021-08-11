Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

ASU requires masks in classrooms, many other indoor settings

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University on Wednesday went beyond its recommendation that students and others on campus wear face coverings to combat the spread of COVID-19 by making it a requirement in classrooms, labs and certain other indoor settings.

An ASU policy statement posted Wednesday said other settings where masks will be required include “close-quarter environments where physical distancing may not be possible,” such as facilities that serve the general public, meeting rooms, workshops, production and design studies and any indoor areas designated by posted signage.

“Additionally, consistent with CDC guidance, face covers may be required in some crowded outdoor settings or activities that involve sustained close contact with other people,” the policy statement said.

While state budget legislation enacted last June and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey bars schools districts from requiring mask-wearing, a separate provision dealing with higher education does not include a broad ban. Instead, that provision only prohibits universities and community colleges from issuing mask-wearing requirements affecting only unvaccinated students.

The budget legislation takes effect Sept. 29.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 1,970 additional COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

There were 1,513 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, the most since last February, according to the state’s pandemic website.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

535K+
Followers
299K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Cdc#Asu#Ap#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — As Tussahaw Elementary opened this week for a new school year, teary-eyed mothers led in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks and buses dropped off fifth graders looking forward to ruling their school. The biggest clue to the lingering COVID-19 crisis was the masks worn by students and teachers — but not all of them.
EducationBBC

Florida governor says no salaries for school leaders requiring masks

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a vocal critic of Covid restrictions, has said the state can withhold salaries from school leaders who enact mask mandates. He earlier issued an order against such policies in schools, but some districts have pushed back, saying their pupils must still mask. The row comes as...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

ASU requires masks; GOP lawmakers slam K-12 schools that do

PHOENIX (AP) — Stark differences in approaches to surging Arizona coronavirus cases continued to appear Wednesday as more medical providers and education institutions announced new measures to stop COVID-19 from spreading and Republican state lawmakers urged the governor to punish local school districts that require students to wear masks. The...
Norman, OKKTUL

OU professors demand vaccine and mask mandates, hazard pay

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) - The University of Oklahoma chapter of the American Association of University Professors sent a letter to the administration demanding mitigation steps following a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. In the letter, the professors demand mask and vaccine mandates, flexible work, hazard pay, and a "transparent pandemic...
Mooresville, NClakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville schools to require masks following classrooms quarantines

MOORESVILLE – Mooresville Graded School District has changed course and will now require masks in schools, effective Friday. In an announcement Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Stephen Mauney said because of rising COVID-19 metrics, Iredell County is headed toward the orange zone, indicating “substantial community spread.” MSGD students began the school year Monday, and masks have been optional.
Pittsburgh, PAkidsburgh.org

Pitt report: K-12 schools need to change for success in post-pandemic world

Photo by Aimee Obidzinski/University of Pittsburgh. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated many existing societal problems, and issues in Pennsylvania’s K-12 education systems were far from immune, a new report (PDF) from Pitt’s Institute of Politics has found. The University of Pittsburgh’s Institute of Politics (IOP) investigated the types of public policy,...
Phoenix, AZpinalcentral.com

ASU, NAU, UA to require face masks despite state law

PHOENIX -- All three of the state's universities said Wednesday they are going to require face masks on campus in certain situations, regardless of new legislation apparently designed to preclude them from doing that. And more than half the Republican state legislators are asking Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funds...
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Fayetteville board OKs requiring masks for indoor school settings

FAYETTEVILLE -- Students, employees and visitors will need to mask up this school year. The Fayetteville Board of Education voted 6-0 during a special meeting Monday to require face coverings in indoor spaces for all kindergarten through 12th grade schools regardless of vaccination status. Board Member Keaton Smith was absent.
Collegesazpm.org

UA requiring masks indoors, but campus groups have other concerns about risks

As new COVID-19 cases surge, all three of Arizona’s public universities are challenging the state’s ban on mask mandates in schools by issuing their own requirements. The University of Arizona announced masks must be worn in all indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. That’s welcome news for campus groups like the Coalition for Academic Justice at the University of Arizona. Members include faculty, staff and students. Arizona 360 heard from Leila Hudson, an associate professor in the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies. The conversation took place shortly before the UA revised its mask policy and focused on the group’s concerns about the upcoming fall semester.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

MASKS REQUIRED | Texarkana and Hope campuses of University of Arkansas will enforce mask mandates in indoor settings beginning Thursday

HOPE, Ark. — Effective Thursday, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is requiring masks in all campus indoor settings, including hallways, classrooms, common areas and shared spaces of all buildings. Personal offices are excluded when alone. "It has become necessary that UAHT take an active role in maintaining the safety of...
Charleston, WVUS News and World Report

West Virginia University Requiring Masks in Classes, Labs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University said Tuesday that it is requiring masks to be worn in classrooms and labs for the next 30 days, citing several factors, including that not enough students and employees have submitted proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The university announced the change effective Wednesday, the first day of classes on the Morgantown campus, regardless of a person's vaccination status.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Delta Variant Raises Questions as Campuses Start Semester

The start of the academic year is normally a time for convocations to welcome new students to college, and to welcome faculty back. This year is starting with more uncertainty even than last year. The arrival of the Delta variant has changed plans for some colleges, and prompted many to impose mask requirements or vaccine requirements. But because the Delta variant can be spread even to those who have been vaccinated, there are no guarantees of a COVID-19-free semester for anyone.
Arizona Statetucson.com

University of Arizona joins ASU, NAU in campus mask requirement

PHOENIX — All three Arizona universities said Wednesday they are going to require face masks on campus in certain situations, regardless of new state legislation apparently designed to preclude them from doing that. And more than half the Republican state legislators are asking Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funds from...
Collegestennesseestar.com

Old Dominion University Forgives Students Spring 2021 Outstanding Balance

Old Dominion University (ODU) is canceling any unpaid balance its students incurred in the spring 2021 semester. Vice President for Student Engagement and Enrollment Services Donald Stansberry said that an outstanding balance blocks students from receiving diplomas or registering for fall classes. “Old Dominion is committed to helping our students...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

More Campuses Reinstate Mask Mandates

Multiple colleges and universities are reinstating mask mandates as the fall semester begins. West Virginia University will require everyone to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, while in classrooms and labs on campuses starting today. The university is also encouraging mask wearing in other indoor on-campus settings. An announcement from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy