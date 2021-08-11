ASU requires masks in classrooms, many other indoor settings

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University on Wednesday went beyond its recommendation that students and others on campus wear face coverings to combat the spread of COVID-19 by making it a requirement in classrooms, labs and certain other indoor settings.

An ASU policy statement posted Wednesday said other settings where masks will be required include “close-quarter environments where physical distancing may not be possible,” such as facilities that serve the general public, meeting rooms, workshops, production and design studies and any indoor areas designated by posted signage.

“Additionally, consistent with CDC guidance, face covers may be required in some crowded outdoor settings or activities that involve sustained close contact with other people,” the policy statement said.

While state budget legislation enacted last June and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey bars schools districts from requiring mask-wearing, a separate provision dealing with higher education does not include a broad ban. Instead, that provision only prohibits universities and community colleges from issuing mask-wearing requirements affecting only unvaccinated students.

The budget legislation takes effect Sept. 29.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 1,970 additional COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

There were 1,513 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, the most since last February, according to the state’s pandemic website.