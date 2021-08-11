Man Indicted For Fleeing Fatal Jackson Crash

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

JACKSON – A fugitive who was caught after fleeing a fatal Christmas Eve crash has now been indicted for leaving the scene, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced.

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, of Jackson, was the suspect in a crash that took place at around 6 p.m. on December 24, 2020. A Mercedes Benz was getting off I-195 at Exit 21. As it was attempting to turn onto Cedar Swap Road, it collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver was Norman Shtab, 83, and the passenger was his wife, Phyllis Shtab, 81. The two Howell residents were brought to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Phyllis Shtab succumbed to her injuries on December 26.

On December 30, 2020, police searched Alcazar-Sanchez’s car and discovered a bag of white powder which tested positive for cocaine. Further investigation revealed that Alcazar-Sanchez then fled the United States and traveled to Mexico.

Alcazar-Sanchez surrendered himself to United States Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Laredo, Texas on March 3. He was then extradited from Texas to New Jersey, and has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since March 31.

On August 11, Billhimer announced that Alcazar-Sanchez was indicted on charges of Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death, as well as Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License while being involved in a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death. He was also indicted for Possession of Cocaine.

In addition, police determined that Alcazar-Sanchez’s girlfriend, Reyna Mendez, 27, of Jackson, provided false information when questioned about the incident. Subsequently, she has been indicted for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledged the efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Mandara who is handling the case on behalf of the State, and commended the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, Jackson Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Jackson Township Police Department Special Emergency Response Team, Brick Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Field Services Unit/Warrants, United States Customs and Border Protection, Laredo Texas Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service, for their collaborative efforts and assistance relative to this investigation ultimately leading to Alcazar-Sanchez’s arrest and indictment.

The public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.