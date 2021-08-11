Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s top baby names for 2020

abc27.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the next several years, elementary Pennsylvania classrooms may see their fair share of Noah, Liam, and Emmas, according to 2020 baby name statistics from the Social Security Administration. Noah topped the list of Pennsylvania’s most popular baby names in 2020, while Emma was the most popular name for girls.

www.abc27.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Logan Township, PA
City
Isabella, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Common Names#Benjamin Mason#Abc27
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Myrtle Beach, SCwbtw.com

South Carolina’s top baby names for 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There might be an influx of Will, Bill and Liams in elementary South Carolina classrooms in the next several years, according to 2020 baby name statistics from the Social Security Administration. William topped the list for South Carolina’s most popular baby names in 2020, while...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
UPI News

Alligator captured after nearly a week on the loose in Pennsylvania

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania said they successfully captured the loose alligator caught on camera crossing a road nearly a week earlier. The West Mifflin Police Department said the approximately 3-foot alligator was captured during the weekend. "The West Mifflin Police Department successfully apprehended our neighborhood wandering reptile.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Most popular baby names of 2020 in Iowa

Iowa classrooms might be full of students named Olivia and Oliver soon, according to the state’s vital statistics. Those were the most popular names for babies born in Iowa in 2020, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The department’s preliminary report shows 36,000 babies were born in 2020...
RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Surprising Baby Name Trends That Happened In 2020

When the Social Security Administration releases its list of most popular baby names in the U.S. each year, the top 10 usually aren’t very shocking. After all, Liam, Noah, Emma and Olivia have consistently topped the charts for years. But when you take a closer look at the latest SSA...
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

COVID-19 transmission levels in Pennsylvania by county

PITTSBURGH — Residents in many Pennsylvania counties are being urged to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status, due to transmission levels of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks because of COVID-19.
Pennsylvania Statephillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania Elk Cam goes live as 2021 bugling season begins

Elk are among Pennsylvania's most treasured wildlife populations, and are especially exciting to spot toward the end of summer and into fall during the peak of bugling season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Thursday that its annual Elk Cam is live again for 2021, with a live stream camera over a field on State Game Lands 311 in Benezette, Elk County, in the north central part of the state.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Massachusetts named best state to have a baby

BOSTON (WHDH) - People having a baby in the Bay State are reportedly in good hands. WalletHub named Massachusetts as the best state to have a baby after comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

50 baby names losing popularity in the 21st century

Here's a look at names that are on their way out or at the bottom of their popularity cycle, according to the Social Security Administration's historical archives of baby names. Watch Now: Related Video. Omaha World-Herald: Momaha. Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Coyote or dog? DNA results are in for starving pup found in Pennsylvania state park

A puppy found about a month ago in Poe Paddy State Park in Centre County is a coyote, according to a DNA test. The small female canine was initially thought to be a shepherd mix puppy. But the circumstances under which she was found and her appearance left enough questions unanswered that Centre Wildlife Care in Lemont, where she is being cared for by wildlife rehabilitators, decided to run a DNA test.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

This Walmart Bakery Item Was Just Recalled in 23 States, Says FDA

If grocery shopping was one of your weekend chores, you'll want to read this: In an unusual move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced three food recalls over the weekend for issues related to food safety, in addition to several recalls that occurred at the week's close. The recalls apply to groceries that are sold at 45 Whole Foods locations, and also Walmart, Target, Meijer, PetSmart, and other retailers. Here's what you need to know.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WSBS

This Gorgeous Plant is Illegal to Pick in Massachusetts, But Not In New Hampshire

These days, we know what plants ARE legal in Massachusetts (insert recreational marijuana joke here) but what about plants that are not legal in the Bay State. In doing some research, there is actually a list of 141 plants that are on the "prohibited plant" list in Massachusetts according to the state's Department of Agricultural Resources. According to the state's website, the list prohibits the importation, sale, and trade of plants determined to be invasive in Massachusetts. This ban also covers the purchase and distribution of these plants and related activities and includes all cultivars, varieties, and hybrids of the species listed.
Westmoreland, NHwtae.com

Body of missing Pittsburgh woman found in New Hampshire

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — The body of a missing Pittsburgh woman was found in New Hampshire over the weekend. New Hampshire State Police Communications says they received a call at 3:25 p.m. on August 15 reporting human remains discovered in Westmoreland, New Hampshire. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Toni Baker...
Pennsylvania Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Gator on Pennsylvania’s Loose Spotted Crossing Suburban Road.

Gator on Pennsylvania’s Loose Spotted Crossing Suburban Road. When a town’s citizens are urged to keep an eye out for a lost dog, cat, or bird, they usually look for a missing dog, cat, or bird. The West Mifflin Borough Police Department, on the other hand, is warning residents in and around the Pennsylvania town to be on the lookout for an alligator.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

White-Tailed Deer In Pennsylvania Tested Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some deer in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. A study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed certain wild white-tailed deer populations in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania were exposed to SARS-CoV-2. Out of the nearly 500 samples collected between January 2020 and March 2021, COVID-19 antibodies were detected in 33%. The Department of Agriculture says it doesn’t know how the deer were exposed to COVID-19, whether it was through people, the environment, other deer or another animal. There were no reports of clinical illness with any of the deer populations surveyed. Researchers say there’s no evidence that animals, including deer, are playing a significant role in the spread of COVID-19 to people.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Williamsport woman to compete for title of Miss USA

Sydney Robertson, of Williamsport, was crowned this year’s Miss Pennsylvania USA in the annual competition that took place on July 30 and 31 at the Richland Performing Arts Center in Johnstown. She was also awarded Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic. “Really, it’s an honor because it’s something that not everyone...

Comments / 3

Community Policy