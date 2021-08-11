Cancel
Listen to BOOMANSANTO!’s “GILGAMESH” [ft. POTHEAD]: The Ones

By Hubert Adjei-Konto h
 7 days ago
Bronx-based rapper BOOMSANTO! (aka BA PACE) raps deliberately. On “GILGAMESH,” the closing song from his new WHATS THERE ?​?​? EP, he lays down his particular words of wisdom (“All I know is that life is just preparation for death”) over Muddy Waves’ leisurely boom-bap production. As horns swell and samples permeate the mix, POTHEAD joins him and steals the show. He traverses worlds in his verses, layering lyrics with finesse. A simple set of lines about taking on his enemies has a freshness to it because of his attention to the rhyme scheme: “When I breathe I can taste it in the air/All they see is fear/Ain’t no need to hear/How can they compare?” It’s a throwback to an earlier era, delivered with the urgency of the present.

pitchfork.com

