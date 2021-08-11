Listen to BOOMANSANTO!’s “GILGAMESH” [ft. POTHEAD]: The Ones

Harmonizer arrives after the longest stretch that Ty Segall has ever gone between albums of original material under his own name: just over two years, or 20 Ty Segall years. Before now, his longest gap preceded 2016’s Emotional Mugger (about 17 months), followed by 2019’s First Taste (about 13). Each of those albums also happened to be among his most bizarre: the former a choppy, devious conceptual escape, the latter a bouzouki- and koto-based experiment that arose from guitar fatigue. For Segall, working within the confines of garage and psych rock makes hairpin lefts a necessity; there’s only so much room in there for a guy who moves as much as he does. “I don’t think I can write songs on the guitar right now because I think I’m tapped out—I’ve hit my maximum guitar style,” he said around the release of First Taste. And when you’ve been as consistently good for as long as he has, it’s a cruel irony that it becomes harder to make something that really stands out. Returning from a relatively long silence with a confounding gesture is one way to try.