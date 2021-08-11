Florissant Fun & Festivals are Back!

Florissant Old Town Partners, the City of Florissant, and the Valley of Flowers Committee hosted an ice cream social celebrating the 200th Birthday of Missouri on Aug. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. on the grounds of Old Town Partners and the Valley of Flowers offices, located at 601 rue St. Charles. The historic house (originally the Girardier House) now also has The Rustic Door shop inside. Volunteers scooped frozen delights from Doozle’s Frozen Custard to patrons. The ice cream was free, but donations were accepted. The event had live music on the porch, by the Buckhannon Brothers as well. They often perform street concerts in Old Town. #ScoopsAcrossMissouri.