Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Investigation underway after grave of double homicide victim catches on fire, Wilmington police say

By WECT Staff
WECT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after the grave of a double homicide victim caught on fire early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said fire crews were dispatched to Calvary Memorial Cemetery in the 800 block of North 11th Street around 4:06 a.m. for reports of a “large outside fire” in the cemetery.

www.wect.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicides#Wect#Koredreese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 2

Community Policy