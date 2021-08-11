Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Fauquier, Loudoun, Rappahannock, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Fauquier; Loudoun; Rappahannock; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Loudoun County in northern Virginia Southeastern Warren County in northwestern Virginia Southeastern Clarke County in northwestern Virginia Northeastern Rappahannock County in northwestern Virginia Northwestern Fauquier County in northern Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 249 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hume, or 8 miles southeast of Front Royal, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Hail is large enough to dent and damage vehicles. Some hail damage to roofs, siding, and windows is possible. * Locations impacted include Linden, Hume, Delaplane, Chester Gap, Flint Hill, Huntly, Blue Mountain, Upperville, Markham, Cresthill and Paris. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH