Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY At 247 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harpers Ferry, or near Charles Town, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Bolivar, Millville, Bakerton, Halltown and Pleasantville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH