Find Your Fishing Freedom With 2022 Alumacraft Pro Series Bass Boats

Now that I have your attention, read the fine print below. It was off at 7 a.m. with Lou Albano, not the professional wrestler although I believe, a more important Super Hero, retired New York City Detective and a member of the Stuart Rod and Reel Club. I knew Stuart Live Bait wasn’t going to be selling bait today, although I tried Ryan’s Live Bait and by 7:15 he was already sold out. Let’s go to option C, we ran offshore to a bait spot and I loaded up about 30 live sardines. Not my favorite bait, but the Snook will eat them. I’m proud of the picture of my bait well.