Moritz Von Oswald Trio

Morphine Records has announced Down In The Meadow by Gordan. Gordan is a three-piece noise project based in Berlin, consisting of Svetlana Spajić on vocals, Andi Stecher providing drums and percussion, and Guido Möbius on bass and various electronic components. The seven-tracker will come out on digital formats on September 25th, with the title track available now. Svetlana Spajić is renowned for her ability to sing many complex variations of traditional Balkan music, and has collaborated with an array of artists including Marina Abramović, Antony and the Johnsons, William Basinski, Stella Chiweshe and Robert Wilson. Andi Stecher has performed with Orchestre Les Mangelepa of Strut Records amongst others, while Guido Möbius has released solo albums on Shitkatapult and Karaoke Kalk, and founded Emphase Records. Down In The Meadow was recorded primarily in the first lockdown of March, 2020. As the first wave of restrictions gripped Berlin the trio focussed their energy on working out new ideas in isolation, which were then recorded and shaped into an album. The label describes the record as a fusion of "traditional Serbian singing with abstraction, energy and minimalism." Listen to the title track "Down in the Meadow." Tracklist 01. Down in the Meadow 02. Woe is me in Foreign Lands 03. Don't Ask How I Live 04. Oh My Rose Flowers 05. Seediq Song 06. Endless Kraut 07. Konji Vrani Morphine Records will release Down In The Meadow on September 25th, 2021.