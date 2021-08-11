Cancel
Allen County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Henry, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Henry; Putnam; Van Wert The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Putnam County in west central Ohio Southeastern Defiance County in northwestern Ohio Southeastern Henry County in northwestern Ohio Southeastern Van Wert County in west central Ohio Allen County in west central Ohio * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 247 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Defiance to near Continental to 7 miles west of Spencerville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lima, Delphos, Ottawa, Bluffton, Fort Shawnee, Spencerville, Columbus Grove, Leipsic, Elida, Deshler, Kalida, Continental, Pandora, Holgate, Glandorf, Ottoville, Spencerville In Allen County, Hamler, Cairo and Fort Jennings. This includes Interstate 75 between mile markers 119 and 141. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

