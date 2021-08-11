Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hardy The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Central Hardy County in eastern West Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Moorefield to Mathias, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Moorefield, Wardensville, Mathias, Basye-Bryce Mountain, Basye, Bean Settlement, Harmony, Perry, Lost City, Lost River, Fisher, Baker, Jerome and Mccauley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH