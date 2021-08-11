Cancel
Tornado Warning issued for Juneau, Monroe by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Juneau; Monroe The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Juneau County in central Wisconsin Southeastern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 148 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southwest of Tomah, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Elroy around 220 PM CDT. New Lisbon around 230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Oil City, St Marys, Jackson Pass, Wilton, Clifton, and Oakdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 47 and 61. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 31 and 44. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

