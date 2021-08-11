Is Manitou the Ultimate Pontoon Boat Experience? All Signs Point to Yes

The 2022 Manitou XT is the ultimate in luxury and performance pontoon boats, and is now available with up to 900 hp. ©BRP 2021. LANSING, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - For decades, BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) has been creating amazing on-water experiences for families and friends and the new Manitou lineup continues that tradition. Manitou unveils its model year 2022 lineup, which brings more power and premium features to an already impressive offering of performance, luxury and leisure pontoon boats.