Hancock County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Lucas, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Lucas; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wood County in northwestern Ohio Hancock County in northwestern Ohio Lucas County in northwestern Ohio * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 247 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fayette to 6 miles southeast of Defiance to near Celina, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Toledo, Findlay, Bowling Green, Fostoria, Bluffton, Swanton, Perrysburg, Oregon, Sylvania, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, North Baltimore, Holland, McComb, Weston, Arlington, Arcadia and Rawson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

