Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Campbell, Union by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Anderson; Campbell; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Anderson, southeastern Campbell and southwestern Union Counties through 330 PM EDT At 246 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Jacksboro, or 8 miles south of La Follette, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clinton, Rocky Top, Norris, Norris Dam State Park, Disney, Andersonville, Norris Lake and Big Ridge State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0