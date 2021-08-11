Yes, Brussels Sprouts Are as Good for You as They Are Delicious—Here Are 7 Reasons to Keep Eating Them

Even if you weren’t a huge Brussels sprout fan before, these undeniable health benefits will convince you to give them another try. Isn't it funny how we hate certain things as children, only to love them as adults? Case in point: Taking naps, receiving practical gifts, and eating Brussels sprouts. Sure, the cruciferous veggie might have grossed us out as kids—but these days, you can find us happily noshing on delicious dishes like Brussels sprouts flatbread with lemon and pecorino and ravioli with Brussels sprouts and bacon.