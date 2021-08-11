Cancel
Fayette County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 247 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Scottdale, or near Connellsville, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Connellsville, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, New Stanton, South Connellsville, Perryopolis, Seven Springs, Dunbar, Everson, Vanderbilt, Smithton, and Dawson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

