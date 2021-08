Republicans calling on President Biden to do more to help the people in Cuba. Governor Ron DeSantis says the people on the communist island need help and they're not getting it from the leader of the free world. The group is calling for the Biden administration to escalate actions against the Cuban regime with more sanctions and internet restoration. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been in Miami for the past two days attending roundtables and a rally last night calling for the U-S to help free Cuba.