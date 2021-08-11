Cancel
Pontiac, IL

Speed Week: Eaton looking to move to higher-caliber kart racing

pontiacdailyleader.com
 7 days ago

A 15-year veteran of the kart racing sport, Pontiac's Billy Eaton is stepping up his game to race with the AJC and Maxxis Racing series, along with the bigger-paying races in the region. Starting off the year, Eaton, along with his father, Bill, made the trip to Winter Nationals at...

