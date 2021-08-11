What You Never Knew About Antonia Lofaso's Daughter, Xea Myers
For celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso, being a mom is something that she is immensely grateful for. Lofaso was sure that she would be a mom someday, something that she looked forward to for a long time before her daughter, Xea Myers, was born in 2000 (via Harry & David). Around that time, the chef had finished studying at the French Culinary Institute in New York City and was balancing her work commitments with motherhood. Myers was 7 years old when her mom was offered an executive chef position at Foxtail in West Hollywood.www.mashed.com
