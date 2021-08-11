Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

What You Never Knew About Antonia Lofaso's Daughter, Xea Myers

By Boshika Gupta
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso, being a mom is something that she is immensely grateful for. Lofaso was sure that she would be a mom someday, something that she looked forward to for a long time before her daughter, Xea Myers, was born in 2000 (via Harry & David). Around that time, the chef had finished studying at the French Culinary Institute in New York City and was balancing her work commitments with motherhood. Myers was 7 years old when her mom was offered an executive chef position at Foxtail in West Hollywood.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 1

Mashed

Mashed

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Heavy D#New York City#Single Mom#Harry David#Marymount High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Gayle King Will Soon Be a Grandmother – Meet Her Daughter Who Looks So Much like Her Mother

Gayle King is an excited grandmother-to-be, as her daughter Kirby Bumpus is expecting her first child. Here's everything you need to know about the beautiful woman. Kirby Bumpus, who is a perfect combination of beauty and brains just like her mother, is an advocate of community health, which she's shared multiple times on social media. Now, she is about to become a mother herself, making her advocacy apt for nurturing a child.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
CelebritiesPeople

Jane Seymour's Daughter Flynn Adams Opens Up About Fighting Cyber Crime

"These platforms have permitted us to behave badly with impunity for far too long," Flynn Adams tell PEOPLE. Flynn Adams was a victim of online harassment — and now she's fighting back. The daughter of actress Jane Seymour and former CMO of BitTorrent created TRIPP (Threat Resolution and Incident Preservation...
CelebritiesPeople

Madonna Celebrates 63rd Birthday Surrounded By Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and Her Kids

On Monday, Madonna celebrated her 63rd birthday by sharing photos of a loving get-together alongside her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, her six children and close friends. "Let the Birthday Games Begin………… 💙🎂🎉💜🍾✨🎈," she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram, starting with a photo of the singer sporting a sky blue dress and her signature bleached blonde hair. In a second photo, she poses for the camera as she licks ice cream on a cone with her boyfriend, 27, who's seen resting his hand on her leg.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Part Of Being On Top Chef, According To Antonia Lofaso

Antonia Lofaso doesn't shy away from working hard to get where she needs to be. As per Harry & David, the chef has appeared on "Chopped," "Cutthroat Kitchen," and "Guy's Grocery Games," while overseeing many restaurants as an owner, partner, or executive chef. She constantly tries to improve her skills as a cook and continues to make a splash on television. On top of all that, Lofaso also juggles all the responsibilities of motherhood.
RelationshipsZimbio

Celebrity Couples You Never Knew Existed

Not all Hollywood couples yearn for the limelight. And we're pretty sure none of them want to be harassed by paparazzi as they walk their children to school. But some celebrity couples go the extra mile to stay low-key. They don't canoodle on yachts or attend many red carpet events. They just want to be normal, like most of us, and hang out with their famous partners. These are the celebrity couples you didn't know were a thing...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Ben Affleck Burger King Ad You Never Knew Existed

Ben Affleck is Hollywood royalty. The actor, director, and screenwriter has won several awards, including a 1997 Academy Award for his screenplay for "Good Will Hunting," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Affleck has also starred in hits such as "Pearl Harbor," "Armageddon," and "Argo." Before his film career took off, however, IMDb reports that a young Affleck appeared on several television series.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Hilary Duff Shares BTS Pic of 'How I Met Your Father' Cast

Hilary Duff is excited to be on the set of her latest project! The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes pic from the set of Hulu's How I Met Your Father. Duff can't help but smile in the photo, as she sits surrounded by her...
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Celebritieswtaq.com

Don McLean gets Hollywood star as ‘American Pie’ hits 50

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Singer-songwriter Don McLean got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of his classic single “American Pie.”. McLean, 75, recalled how the almost nine-minute-long song about the loss of innocence in the rock generation had come to define his...

Comments / 1

Community Policy