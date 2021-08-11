What You Never Knew About Antonia Lofaso's Daughter, Xea Myers

Not all Hollywood couples yearn for the limelight. And we're pretty sure none of them want to be harassed by paparazzi as they walk their children to school. But some celebrity couples go the extra mile to stay low-key. They don't canoodle on yachts or attend many red carpet events. They just want to be normal, like most of us, and hang out with their famous partners. These are the celebrity couples you didn't know were a thing...