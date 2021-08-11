Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

As cases surge, new COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites opening in Jacksonville to meet demand

Florida Times-Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs soon as Monday, Jacksonville will open five new sites for free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to meet high demand during an ongoing summer surge in cases. Among the latest people to test positive was Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, who is experiencing minor symptoms and recovering at home. His is a "breakthrough" case of the virus since he was vaccinated, according to the Sheriff's Office.

www.jacksonville.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Vaccines
County
Duval County, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Neptune Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Duval County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Government
Duval County, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Health
City
Neptune Beach, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Duval County, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Jacksonville, FL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Vaccinations#The Sheriff S Office#The City Council#Agape Family Health#Kmart#Telescope Health#Health Department#Testing#Winn Dixie#Nomi Health#Jta#Florida Care Assurance#Florida Blue#Duval Schools#Covid#Sandalwood High School#Duval School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. "TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the agency said in a statement to CBS News. "The purpose of TSA's...

Comments / 1

Community Policy