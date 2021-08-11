Suit Claims HCA/Mission Health Using Monopoly To Charge More, Provide Less

A class-action lawsuit alleges that HCA Healthcare, the for-profit owner of Mission Health, is using a monopoly to charge more while providing poorer quality of care. The 87-page suit was filed Wednesday in Buncombe County Superior Court on behalf of six plaintiffs, all of whom live in Mission's Western North Carolina service area. The non-profit health care system was sold to for-profit HCA in 2019. The suit alleges even before it was sold, Mission was operating as a monopoly following its 1995 merger with St. Joseph's Hospital in Asheville. Since the sale to HCA, the suit claims 'HCA has been cutting costs and staff at an alarming rate, leaving Western North Carolinians with increasingly bad healthcare at an evergrowing price. It has also taken steps to drive business to its more expensive flagship facility in Asheville, reducing access and increasing travel times for citizens in affected areas.'