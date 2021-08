When Ray Muñoz was 8 years old, he would cross the creek every day after school to go to work shining shoes at Saenz Western Wear. “I remember my first customer because it actually turned out to be a setup,” Munoz laughs. “This man got really mad and said I got too much polish on his socks and that I was going to have to pay for his socks. I was so embarrassed. Then he started to walk out and said he wasn’t going to pay me. I said, ‘What? No. Give me your socks, and I’ll tell my mom to wash them, but give me my 50 cents.’