Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Twitter Milestone with New Poster
Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises today, with the work of Gege Akutami taking fans into a brand new world of the supernatural that sees young sorcerers testing their skills against a world filled with curses. Recently, the anime franchise's Twitter Account has hit a major milestone when it comes to its number of followers, as the Shonen series has revealed a brand new anime poster in order to celebrate just how far the series has come from the early days as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump to becoming one of the biggest anime properties around.comicbook.com
