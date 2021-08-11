Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Twitter Milestone with New Poster

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises today, with the work of Gege Akutami taking fans into a brand new world of the supernatural that sees young sorcerers testing their skills against a world filled with curses. Recently, the anime franchise's Twitter Account has hit a major milestone when it comes to its number of followers, as the Shonen series has revealed a brand new anime poster in order to celebrate just how far the series has come from the early days as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump to becoming one of the biggest anime properties around.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Franchises#Sorcerers#Jujutsu Tech#Animejujutsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball: date of all the news and premieres of August 2021

Dragon Ball is in one of its best moments at the media level of this last decade, and it is said soon. With more than 35 years behind him, the creation of Akira Toriyama continues to garner followers and, above all, is able to keep intact the fidelity of those who trusted the Saiyan will whenever they knew the name of Son Goku. This month of August 2021 is full of updates, news and announcements. To give you a glimpse of what awaits us in the Dragon Ball world this hot August, we review everything below.
ComicsTVOvermind

10 Things To Know Before Watching Jujutsu Kaisen For The First Time

Award-winning anime series Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) took the entire world by storm when it began in October of 2020. Ever since its first episode aired, fans have been hooked on Yuji and his classmates, with most people even picking up the latest manga of the series. It’s almost unbelievable that by the end of Season 1 in May of 2021, the manga had already sold over 50 million digital and print copies. Before you start binge-watching the anime, we can go through a few things you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen.
ComicsComicBook

Crunchyroll Celebrates 5 Million Subscribers Milestone

In the world of anime streaming services, Crunchyroll has become one of the biggest platforms that specialize in anime, and it seems that the company is celebrating a major milestone as it has hit five million subscribers. Though the platform has housed the likes of Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, and countless other major franchises, Crunchyroll is also working on original productions, with the likes of The God of High School, Noblesse, and Tower of God already being added to its library and Fena: Pirate Princess set to be its latest arrival later this month.
ComicsCollider

'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' Explained: How the Movie Will Connect to the Anime

​​​​​​After a successful first-season 24-episode run, Jujutsu Kaisen put itself at the forefront of new-age shonen anime among the likes of Black Clover and Demon Slayer. With a unique blend of cool characters, amazing powers, and just the right amount of comedy, fans are hopeful for a season two announcement. In the meantime, just as the anime ended in March, a Jujutsu Kaisen film was announced. And on Thursday, a second 30-second teaser trailer dropped, which gave fans a taste of what kind of movie we could be expecting.
ComicsTwinfinite

These Jujutsu Kaisen X Haikyuu Nendoroid Crossovers Are Perfect

For anime fans, Nendoroids are great collectible items, as they not only have a lot of cute variations of their favorite anime, manga, or video game characters, but they also come with multiple parts and expressions that can be swapped out. Swapping those pieces out doesn’t just have to adhere to each figure, though, as their designs allow for many cool crossover looks.
Comicsepicstream.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 154 RELEASE DATE and TIME, SPOILERS

Anime Writer A devil child addicted to city pop and iced coffee. The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen finally brought us back to our main character, Itadori. As the deadline for The Culling Game comes closer, Itadori and Fushiguro are tasked to find Hakari, a Tokyo Jujutsu High third-year. Will they be able to convince him to join their side?
ComicsComicBook

JuJutsu Kaisen Launches Huge Digital Manga Sale

Jujutsu Kaisen hit the scenes with the first season of its anime last year, with Studio MAPPA helping to introduce a brand new audience to the world of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech, and Viz Media is offering fans the perfect excuse to continue the Shonen series in the pages of its manga with a brand new digital sale. Though a second season of the television series has yet to be revealed, the popularity of Gege Akutami's supernatural story has continued to rise and we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time until it is announced.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Meets JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in This Stand-Approved Crossover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest chapter of its manga is set to come to a close this summer, with the story of JoJolion set to wrap the tale of Josuke Higashikata and his family after running for ten years, and one fan artist has managed to honor the latest entry from Hirohiko Araki by combining the world of the Joestars with that of Jujutsu Kaisen. With the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen helping to introduce a bevy of new fans to Yuji Itadori and the other sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech, it's no surprise to see these two franchises cross paths with fans.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Features a Clever Fight Club Easter Egg

Jujutsu Kaisen is back in action, and that means fans were quick to pick up the series once its manga went live this week. Creator Gege Akutami brought readers back to the series with Yuji at his side, and Megumi made sure to stick around for chapter 153 just in case. But in the end, the thing that has fans buzzing the most is Jujutsu Kaisen's own little fight club.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay is Ready for a Fight With Nobara

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is ready for a fight with Nobara Kugisaki! The first season debut for Gege Akutami's original Shonen Jump series was such a massive hit with fans that not only did it result in more sales for the manga release, but shortly after the first season came to an end it was announced that the franchise was going to continue with a new feature film. Much of the reason behind its success was all of the kooky characters and fighters we got introduced to over that first season like standouts such as Nobara Kugisaki.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Updates Fans on Culling Game Start

Jujutsu Kaisen has updated fans on how long it'll be until the Culling Game truly begins with the newest chapter of the manga! Series creator Gege Akutami has finally returned from a hiatus in order to recover his health, and with the return of the manga the series has resumed Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori's preparations for the Culling Game. Kenjaku has revealed that he will be forcing the cursed users that had awakened following his unleashing of thousands of spirits during the Shibuya Incident into a deadly tournament where it will be impossible to escape.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are Already in Love with Its New Students

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in anime these days, and the same goes for its manga. The supernatural title is at the top of its game thanks to creator Gege Akutami, and its return from hiatus has left fans overjoyed. And thanks to chapter 153, a cliffhanger has the fandom freaking out over its new students.
ComicsSiliconera

Fight Curses With a Jujutsu Kaisen Tamagotchi in December

Bandai Namco announced Jujutsu Kaisen Tamagotchi are on the way to Japan. Five Tamagotchi Nano varieties total will appear on December 24, 2021. Each one is based on a certain character. The four that will be widely available are based on Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo. Amazon Japan will also sell a white Sukuna variety. Each one will cost 2,530円 (~$23). However, there will also be Hugmy Tamagotchi sets at Premium Bandai for the four main characters. Those include a figure and Tamagotchi for 4,400円 (~$40).
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Yuji and Sukuna the Same Person in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen is illustrated and written by Gege Akutami. The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump and fans can collect the chapters in sixteen tankobon volumes as of this writing. It follows the story of Yuji Itadori who joined a secret organization comprised of jujutsu sorcerers after he ate a cursed finger.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia's Creator Reveals New Art To Celebrate The Arrival Of World Heroes Mission

In Japan, fans of My Hero Academia are getting ready to dive into the world of the third movie of the Shonen franchise, World Heroes Mission, as the film is hitting theaters in the East, and the creator of the series, Kohei Horikoshi, has released a new sketch to celebrate. Featuring Midoriya and All Might side by side, alongside a new character to the series, Horikoshi knows how to celebrate in style and give fans plenty of artwork to help ring in new events that take place in the world of Deku, Class 1-A, and the other heroes and villains of the series.
Comicsepicstream.com

What Is Megumi’s Power in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Megumi Fushiguro is a first-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High. He is one of the team members of Yuji Itadori. For those who are not familiar with him, Megumi has spiky dark blue hair with dark blue eyes. In the manga version, he has light green eyes. He is tall and wears the standard Jujutsu Tech uniform with trousers and boots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy