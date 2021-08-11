7 Insect Traps and Repellents from Amazon That Effectively Get Rid of Ants, Fruit Flies, and Mosquitoes
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Few things disrupt the joy of summer weather quite like ants, flies, and mosquitoes. A fresh collection of bug bites puts a serious damper on outdoor happy hours, and bringing home seasonal fruit often means bringing home dozens of fruit flies, too. If you're looking for a safe solution to a pest problem, Amazon has plenty of options that don't involve harsh chemicals, which can be dangerous for pets, kids, and the environment.www.bhg.com
Comments / 0