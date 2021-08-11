Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

These Rare Succulents Look Just Like Pink Rose Buds

WALA-TV FOX10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tightly packed leaves of this adorable plant resembles a rose flower about to open. It'll be the most unique houseplant in your collection!

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Flowers#Buds#Plant#Succulents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
WildlifePark Rapids Enterprise

Leps & Odes: A rare look at a pink-edged sulphur

For a number of months now, on a daily basis, I’ve been seeing leps and odes in my neck of the woods. I just haven’t written about any of my sightings until now. So what prompts me to write about the pink-edged sulphur (Colias interior) at this time? Could it be because it is such a gorgeous insect? That is certainly true, but is not the main reason.
Relationship Advicetualatinlife.com

No Thanks, Just Looking

My drooping wedding bouquet accompanies me and my morning coffee alongside my new husband. It is on its last leg and is doing surprisingly well a week after the wedding, traveling alongside us as we ventured north for our honeymoon. After much thought and slight hesitation, I decided not to preserve my cut wedding flowers, but rather enjoy them while they were beautiful and blooming. I knew that I would be coming home to a household full of lush leftover planters (and hopefully some cake too).
ApparelHypebae

Take a Closer Look at Nike's Dunk Low "Pink Velvet" for Girls

Nike has been rolling out new colorways of its popular Dunk Low such as a cream-white iteration for minimalists. Adding to the collection is the “Pink Velvet” edition, which will catch any pastel lover’s attention. This shoe comes with a white smooth leather base accompanied by pink overlays. A dusty...
Apparelnorthwestgeorgianews.com

I’m just a girl in a pink puffy coat

I know that the height of August is not usually a time that conjures thoughts of puffy coats. I do very much begin to look forward to the puffy coat season at this time of the year, but it doesn’t have me dreaming of puffy coats, just wishing for cooler temperatures.
WildlifePosted by
CNN

28,000-year-old lion cub looks like it's just sleeping

(CNN) — We are driven by discovery. As a kid, I devoured stories about the arduous efforts to reveal the past (and I still do). Their findings were enthralling, but the experiences of these explorers -- the journeys to reach their breakthroughs -- were equally insightful. Reading their words, I could feel the salt air on my face, the sun on my back, the dust on my hands -- and the weight of what it took to gain this knowledge.
RecipesDaily Item

Deviled-egg pasta salad looks just like the classic picnic side

This pasta salad looks like the classic picnic side, but in one bite you’ll know it’s special. It holds all the incredible flavors of deviled eggs and is creamy, too, thanks to mashed avocado and hard-boiled eggs. For the best texture, don’t make this more than a few hours before you plan to eat it.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Carol Vorderman poses with pink hair – and she looks so different

Carol Vorderman always looks amazing, no matter how she styles her brunette hair. But on Tuesday, the former Countdown star revealed what she'd look like with pink hair – and the answer is, pretty damn good!. The 61-year-old presenter and mathematician took to her Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Dress for Workdays Like Reese Witherspoon in This Pink Gingham Shirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ll admit it — getting dressed for work isn’t always our absolute favorite thing in the world. Sometimes we just want to stay in our PJs all day…and that’s certainly happened before, especially while at home. But with office visits coming back into normalcy and Zoom meetings still packing everyone’s schedule, we at least need a professional shirt ready to go.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Jamba Juice Secret Menu Item Tastes Just Like Pink Starburst

Jamba Juice is constantly reinventing the wheel when it comes to smoothie flavors and the company doesn't shy away from making drinks off the secret menu. Just recently, Jamba Juice announced it would be offering two new beverages, Gotcha Matcha and Bold n' Cold Brew. This may seem a little odd for a smoothie retailer, but it's a prime example of how Jamba Juice is keeping up with the times. Of course, a large part of staying relevant is embracing viral trends on social media.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
Allure

Sha'Carri Richardson Traded in Her Signature Fiery Hair Color for Blonde and Peekaboo Blue

We're still not over the way Sha'Carri Richardson sprinted into our hearts and onto our hair-goals list a couple of months ago. (We're also still not over the utter B.S. that kept her out of the Olympics after triumphantly qualifying, but I digress.) The gifted runner became instantly recognizable for the stunning orange wig she wore to race, and while she's been seen in darker, redder variations of the shade since, it seemed warm, fiery hair was Richardson's go-to hue — until now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy