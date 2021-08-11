Cancel
Becky Hammon hopes it becomes normal for women to get NBA jobs: ‘It’s something that needs to change’

By Doug Feinberg
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAS VEGAS — Becky Hammon can’t wait for the time when it’s normal for women to interview for head coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn’t the story. “It’s huge and important. It’s something that can’t be (checking) the box,” the Spurs assistant told The Associated Press. “You have to hire the best person. Half the world’s population hasn’t been tapped for their mind and ability and skill sets in the sports world. It’s something that needs to change.”

