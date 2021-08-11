Cancel
Firm says appraisal way off after McCall land swap denial

By KEITH RIDLER
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials erroneously over-appraised the value of state land in and around McCall, an investment firm said Wednesday, a day after land managers rejected the company’s land-swap application. Trident Investments in a statement said it will continue with its efforts on a land swap that could...

State
Idaho State
#Appraiser#Appraisal#Mccall Land#Ap#State#Trident Investments#The Lands Department#Trident Holdings#The Associated Press#The Idaho Land Board#Republican#The Land Board
