As reported previously, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were not apart of a recent WWE Live show when fans were told that the two would be present for the event. Many were worried what had happened to the two as WWE only originally said that the two would not be seen for the night due to “unforeseen circumstances”. This worried many fans, but luckily, Sasha Banks took to Instagram to post up a photo to cool fans down. Could these two being absent last much longer? WWE ‘Banned’ Surprising Name From SummerSlam.