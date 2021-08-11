Police: 1 Of The Twin Boys Found Locked Inside Vehicle In Hibbing Dies; Father Faces Possible Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hibbing police say one of the twin 3-year-old boys found locked inside a vehicle earlier this week has died. Now, the father is facing possible charges.

On Monday afternoon, both boys were found unresponsive and suffering from “medical distress due to the extreme heat” inside the vehicle. They had been reported missing hours earlier.

One of the boys was flown to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis in critical condition. Police say they were informed Tuesday that he died while receiving medical care. An autopsy will be performed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other boy has since been released from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

Police said the boys were in the care of their father at the time they went missing. Possible charges for the father have been sent to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review and a charging decision.

