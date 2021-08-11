Cancel
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center officially reopens Saturday

By Arianna Herriott
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center is set to officially re-open this upcoming Saturday.

On Saturday, August 14, the center will reopen after a prolonged closure due to mechanical issues inside the building.

The center would like to welcome visitors to view their current exhibits featuring The Test: Tuskegee Airmen, Virginia Watercolor Society Juried Exhibition, and 2021 Outdoor Sculpture.

The 42 nd annual exhibit by members of the Virginia Watercolor Society features 89 original watercolor paintings by artists from across Virginia. This exhibit will be available for viewing until September 12.

The juror for the 2021 exhibition was nationally acclaimed artist and teacher Linda Daly Baker, who has juried watercolor exhibits both nationally and internationally.

Guests are invited to cast their ballot to vote on their favorite watercolor painting. The artist with the most votes will win a cash prize.

The Test exhibit shares the story of the first African-American U.S. Military aviators and their introduction into combat during World War II.

Highlighted in the traveling exhibit created by Jerry Taliaferro is the story of Petersburg, Virginia native Lt. Col. Howard L. Baugh who flew with the 99th Fighter Squadron. The exhibit continues through Sunday, October 10.

The 15th annual Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features a range of sculptors from across the region and beyond who annually apply to participate. The exhibit continues through Sunday, October 10.

