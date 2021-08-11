Fake Redmond Airport ‘job posting’ lures applicants; personal info may be compromised

(Update: Adding video, comments from Redmond Airport director)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) –The Redmond Airport has a warning about fake job postings online that appear to be a way to steal confidential information.

By Wednesday morning, the airport had at least half a dozen people reach out to them about jobs they had applied for. But it turns out those jobs weren't real.

"So we became aware of this situation and of course researched it, and handed over the information to the police department, once we found out it was someone perpetrating a scam," said Airport Director Zachary Bass.

Bass said the postings in question were on Facebook, a platform the airport does not use to post job openings.

One of the positions posted was for baggage screeners, promising a pay check of more than $1,000 a week.



An alleged victim told NewsChannel 21 the people managing the job postings asked for a copy of her driver's license, Social Security number and cell phone number, all of which she provided.

Once that information was handed over, she never heard back.



Bass said all of the airport's city jobs go through a government website, and although the airport is managed through the city, other businesses within the airport might use Facebook to post job openings.



"People need to realize is that make sure when you're applying for one of those jobs, that it really takes you to the official web page of that company before of course you share any information," Bass said.



The airport reported and had the job postings removed by Wednesday morning in order to prevent more people from being scammed.

