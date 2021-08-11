Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sixth 1,000-Pound Marlin Of The Year Caught Off Coast Of Portugal

By Brett Stayton
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7YVs_0bOiST1T00
World Grander Club

A thousand pound marlin is arguably the most majestic thing a fisherman can catch. Known as “Granders,” marlins of that size are rare enough that only a handful of them are caught each year, all of them newsworthy.

The Azores Islands off the coast of Portugal just might be the Blue Marlin Capital of The World, and this time of year the only thing hotter than the weather in the area is the marlin fishing.

A gigantic 1,009-pound Blue Marlin was just caught in The Azores, and it’s one of the most beautiful fish I’ve ever seen. According to BroBible, it’s the 6th qualifying “Grander” that has been caught this year.

Caught by John Nicholes, who was fishing with Captain Zak Conde aboard a boat named the Amelia, the catch was recognized by the World Grander Club, a historic fishing club established to recognize the relatively few anglers, captains, and crews that collectively ever haul in marlins of 1,000-pounds or more.

The lure of choice was Moyes Dark-N-Stormy, a popular 14 inch trolling bait.

Marlin Fishing Around The World

There are several species of Marlin in the world.

The Atlantic blue marlin inhabits the eastern seaboard of the U.S. across the pond to the coast of West Africa. It is relatively common in the Bahamas and Caribbean. The largest recorded Atlantic blue marlin was more than 16-feet-long and weighed more than 1,800-pounds.

On the other side of the club exists the Indo-Pacific species of blue marlin, which range includes the Pacific and Indian oceans. The species was one known as the silver marlin before it’s genetic relationship to other blue marlins was fully understood. They can reach lengths of up to 16-feet and weigh in at up to 1,400 pounds.

The Indian and Pacific Oceans are also home to black marlins, which exist only in tropical and sub-tropical waters. The largest black marlin ever recorded was just over 15-feet-long and weighed 1650 pounds.

Several smaller species are considered marlins as well, including Longbill spearfish, Roundscale spearfish, Mediterranean spearfish, Shortbill spearfish. Sailfish are also considered marlins, and while they typically don’t grow much over 100-pounds, they are one of the fastest fish in the sea.

Back in May, a grander Pacific blue was caught off the coast of Hawaii. An even bigger fish of the same species was also caught in a Hawaii just a few weeks ago.

That same day, a 1,058-pound Black Marlin was caught off the coast of Tahiti. It’s the first time in documented world fishing history that two Granders were caught on the same day. During 4th of July weekend, a grander was also caught off the coast of Cape Verdes in Africa during the Blue Marlin World Cup.

The first grander of 2021 was caught in French Polynesia back in April.

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Waters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Pacific Oceans#Weather#The World Grander Club#Billfish Report#Indian#Roundscale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Portugal
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Marine rescuers work to free whale caught in shark net on Gold Coast

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian marine rescuers were working on Thursday to free a humpback whale entangled in a shark net off Queensland's Gold Coast. Footage showed Sea World staff reaching out with blades at the end of long poles to try and cut a large mass of netting with orange buoys and yellow weights off the whale's tail as it let out cries and thrashed its tail on the surface of the sea.
AnimalsNewsweek

Massive 900-Pound Tiger Shark Caught by Fisherman on 'Monster Fish' Trip

A Florida fishing company reeled in a 900-pound tiger shark in a specialty trip on Sunday. According to multiple reports, the shark was believed to be pregnant. Florida's WFLA reported on Thursday that father-son duo Michael and Nicholas Braun were visiting from Montana to join a specialty fishing charter through Pelagic Color Fishing Company called "Pelagic Monsters." Their hopes were to catch some pretty big fish. Predators, to be exact.
Florida Statefoxwilmington.com

13-foot hammerhead caught off the coast of Florida panhandle

A charter fishing company reeled in a massive hammerhead shark off the coast of Florida. According to the company, this is the largest shark it’s ever caught. A representative for the company spoke with Fox News, saying that they don’t often come across sharks this big. (Navarre Beach Shark Fishing)
Florida StateMiami New Times

These Are the Four Wildest Drug Finds Off the Coast of Florida

Last week the U.S. Coast Guard seized what it deemed to be a whopping $1.4 billion worth of cocaine and weed — a haul that officials hailed as the largest drug bust in the branch's history. More than 60,000 pounds of illegal drugs were confiscated from traffickers in the Caribbean and in the Pacific off Mexico, Central America, and South America and then unloaded at Port Everglades on August 5.
HobbiesFort Worth Star-Telegram

Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

A Missouri angler nearly released a record-breaking catch until his friend told him to take a closer look. It turned out be a “rare feat,” officials said. It was still dark when Carlin Allison went fishing July 26 on the Current River in southern Missouri and a creature on the end of his line “put up one heck of a fight,” the Doniphan resident told the Missouri Department of Conservation.
AnimalsBBC

Humpback whale spotted off Pembrokeshire coast

A humpback whale has been spotted swimming just off the Pembrokeshire coast. Ffion Rees was leading a sightseeing boat tour on Tuesday when they saw the mammal - which she said was "very underweight". She said it was the first time in 27 years of leading tours that she has...
Portland, MEWPFO

Blue lobster caught off Portland coast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A blue lobster was caught Wednesday off the coast of Portland. The two-man team of Captain George Stover and Sternman Joseph Parker of the "Karen Marie" caught the lobster. Parker says the lobster was legal, but they decided to release it back into the ocean because they...
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Human-sized tuna caught — and it weighs 620 pounds

A Quebec woman’s fishery caught a tuna fish that resembled the body of a shark. The bluefin tuna weighed about 620 pounds, but it could have grown as big as 10 foot long and up to 1,600 pounds. The fish’s value is estimated at between $7,000 and $8,000. A Quebec...
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Shape-shifting fish that confounded scientists for 100 years spotted off California coast

Scientists piloting a remote submarine have caught a rare glimpse of one of the deep sea’s most mysterious and elusive creatures. The bright orange, female whalefish (of the order Cetomimiformes) was spotted half-swimming, half-gliding through the glare of submarine's lights around 6,600 feet (2,013 meters) deep offshore of Monterey Bay, California. The whalefish sighting was one of only 18 made by marine biologists from The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute during 34 years of deep-sea exploration.
Wildlifegentside.co.uk

Rare shapeshifting whalefish spotted off the coast of California

A remarkably bizarre fish that has confused scientists for centuries has just made a rare appearance at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute off the California coast. Historically, it has only been seen 18 times over the last three decades of research into the species. The female whalefish that was spotted by researchers, was seen 'half swimming, half gliding' 6,000 feet below the surface, while they used a remote submarine to study the depths of the Pacific Ocean. The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute tweeted:
Nags Head, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Fish With Human-Like Teeth Caught Off North Carolina Coast

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — People are freaking out over a fish with human-looking teeth that was caught off the Outer Banks. Jennette’s Pier in North Carolina posted the interesting looking fish on Facebook, after it was captured just off the coast of Nags Head on Tuesday. The photos show the...
snntv.com

Huge Tiger Shark caught off Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - A fishing company in Sarasota recently reeled in a big Tiger Shark. The shark was nearly 13-feet, and it was caught less than 30 miles off the Gulf Coast. Pelagic Color Took a father and son team out on Sunday and they had no idea...
Animalsheraldsun.com

‘A straight up monster.’ World record 125-pound bighead carp caught by Missouri man

A Missouri man is a new world-record holder after a behemoth fish he caught last month — but not without a little help. The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed Thursday the 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp shot by Matt Neuling shattered the previous record of 104 pounds, 15 ounces. The bowerfisherman shot the fish July 24 while with a friend on Lake Perry.
Destin, FLWKRG

Coast Guard searching for missing diver off Destin coast

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) The Coast Guard is searching for a missing diver off the coast of Destin. The diver was reported missing at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday after he did not resurface following a free dive three miles off the coast of Destin. Coast Guard crews are searching for the...
Theater & Dancenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Day of Portugal four-day festival kicks off Aug. 19 with 'A Taste of Portugal'

Aug. 15—FALL RIVER — After a year on hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Day of Portugal festival returns to the Gates of the City this week. Originally slated to happen in June, around the Day of Portugal holiday on June 10, the popular annual event was pushed to August at the Gates of the City on Ponta Delgada Boulevard, near the Battleship Cove.

Comments / 0

Community Policy