Lingling Yu, the co-founder of instant smoothie brand Berry Flirt, has found that her kids are sometimes her harshest judges. Every smoothie created goes through their taste test first. To Yu, it’s one of the best ways to make a tasty smoothie ready for the public.Being of Chinese and French nationality, Yu has spent most of her life moving around and living in different countries, learning different languages and absorbing different cultures. But she’d always wanted to set up her own business. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes...” she says. “Looking back, I think these experiences made me the person...