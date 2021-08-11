Cancel
SBA will open supplemental grants for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant

By Gabrielle Saulsbery
NJBIZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew applications seeking economic aid for live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits, and venues will be accepted until until 2:59 a.m. EST on Aug. 21. Thus far, the SVOG program has awarded $8.4 billion in grants to more than 10,800 cultural institutions.

