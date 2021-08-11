Nurse suspected of giving thousands in Germany saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccine
Berlin — A nurse in Germany may have given more than 8,500 people saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccine doses at a town's vaccination center earlier this year, according to officials in the country's northern state of Lower Saxony. All those affected will be informed of their newly discovered possible vulnerability to the coronavirus immediately and offered new vaccine shots.www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 16