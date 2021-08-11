Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, ID

There Must be an Alien Presence in Fairfield, Idaho

By Bill Colley
Posted by 
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of months ago I wrote a story about a movie being filmed near Fairfield. The home of a friend has been used for the filming of some scenes. He knows a bit about cinema because he has another friend in the movie business. A guy named Bruce Willis, who is slightly better known than your local talk radio host. The weather along the Camas Prairie is a unique micro-climate. While it was hot in the Magic Valley on the day of filming, the crew working in Fairfield on that particular morning dressed in winter clothing!

kezj.com

Comments / 0

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Fairfield, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#Vivid Imaginations#Magic Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

6 Perfect Places For a Late Summer Picnic in Twin Falls, Idaho

When you want to have a picnic, you need almost perfect conditions or the activity will be ruined. If the weather is too hot, you won't want to eat. Too windy and your food will blow away. Rain, clouds, and other factors can affect your attitude and make you wish you had stayed home to eat.
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

City East Of Twin Falls ID Still Celebrates Butch Cassidy Robbery

Celebrations are inspired by many different occasions, and most signify something of a positive nature. It's not common though you see a city's source of pride stem from an armed robbery by a group of dangerous outlaws. Welcome to Montpelier. When people talk of famous outlaws, names like "Billy The...
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

Beautiful Bliss, ID Riverfront Home For Sale Complete With Private Dock

Now that summer is winding down and the cooler weather is on its way, looks like it will actually be here on Wednesday, swimming pools and lakes may no longer be on your mind for afternoon or weekend fun plans. But, what about a private dock on a river where you can dip your feet in the water or fish without getting wet and freezing cold?
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

U-Pick Tomatoes And Blackberries Ready By The Gallon In Jerome

It is about that time of year, the fresh fruits and vegetable are ready at the u-pick gardens and probably an abundance of them at your office from your coworker gardeners. If you want to go pick your own, there are tomatoes and blackberries ready in Jerome. According to a...
Posted by
95.7 KEZJ

WIN: Roaring Springs 4-pack

Take the family out of town and enjoy a visit to Roaring Springs on us. Enter for a chance to win 4 passes to Roaring Springs in Meridian. While it’s not easy for a sequel to surpass the original film in terms of quality, it does happen every once in a while. Here are 10 sequel films that are better than their predecessors.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Be Happy: 11 Reasons You’re Lucky to Live in Southern Idaho

It's easy to see the bad things happening around us. It's easy to focus on what others are doing wrong or on our own faults. It's also really easy to point out those faults from the comfort of your home when you have a keyboard and internet access. What isn't easy is finding the good in every situation and focusing on that and the possibilities that come from being positive.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls ID Temps To Drop Nearly 30 Degrees By Wednesday

For those in southern Idaho that are over the excessive heat of the summer, there's good news to report. We may have just had our last really hot weekend of the summer. I think most of you would agree that this summer in southern Idaho has been unusually warm. Triple digit heat isn't uncommon in Twin Falls, but I can't remember a recent summer where we've seen so many days teetering on the verge of it. This past weekend was no exception.
Boise, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Boise to Host Major Mtn Biking Festival at Bogus Basin In September

If your moving to Boise from somewhere out of Idaho there is one thing you'll learn very quickly, we love the outdoors. You'll see your neighbors and co-workers snowboarding in the Winter and hiking in the Summer. Biking? Don't mess with an Idahoan's bike! This is home of 3 times Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong and the Boise Mtn Bike Festival.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Perfect New Nicknames For 11 Southern Idaho Cities

It never fails, and it isn't just here in Idaho, that when you tell someone the name of a city they will immediately reference something they think they know about that city. Sometimes, by default we actually say the name of a city and then reference something about it so outsiders know what we are talking about. It makes sense since every city has a name and something special about it. Except for Chubbuck, nothing special there. Actually, Chubbuck brings us to the point of this story: if you couldn't call the city by its name and had to use a catchphrase or nickname, what would it be?

Comments / 0

Community Policy