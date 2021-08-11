Cancel
Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Nolin back in majors for first time since 2015

The Washington Nationals selected the contract of left-hander Sean Nolin on Wednesday, bringing him back to the majors for the first time since 2015.

Nolin, 31, pitched for the Seibu Lions in the Japan Professional League in 2020. He went 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA in eight games.

He was 3-3 with a 3.80 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) this season at Triple-A Rochester after signing a minor league deal with the Nationals in March.

Nolin is 1-3 with a 6.89 ERA in eight games (seven starts) with the Toronto Blue Jays (2013-14) and the Oakland Athletics (2015).

In a corresponding transaction, Washington optioned rookie left-hander Sam Clay to Rochester. The Nationals also transferred right-hander Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list.

Clay, 28, is 0-4 with a 5.80 ERA in 46 appearances out of the bullpen.

Strasburg, 33, hasn’t pitched since June 1. The three-time All-Star is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in five starts this season.

–Field Level Media

