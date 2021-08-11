Severe Weather Statement issued for Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Menominee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MENOMINEE AND CENTRAL SHAWANO COUNTIES At 140 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Wittenberg, or 18 miles west of Shawano, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shawano, Legend Lake, Keshena, Neopit, Red River, Pella, Tigerton, Gresham, Bowler and College Of Menominee Nation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH