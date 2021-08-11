Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Practice Manager, Health East Africa, The World Bank

World Bank Blogs
 8 days ago

Ernest Massiah currently serves as the Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition and Population (HNP) in the World Bank’s East Africa Region. He holds a doctorate in Public Health from the Johns Hopkins University (US), a Masters from the London School of Economics (UK) and BA from the University of Waterloo (Canada).

blogs.worldbank.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Africa#Un#North Africa#West Africa#The World Bank#Practice#Un#Commonwealth Secretariat#Caricom Secretariat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
World Bank
Related
Sciencedallassun.com

In a world first, South Africa grants a patent listing AI as the inventor

At first glance, a recently granted South African patent relating to a "food container based on fractal geometry" seems fairly mundane. The innovation in question involves interlocking food containers that are easy for robots to grasp and stack. On closer inspection, the patent is anything but mundane. That's because the...
IndustryPhys.org

Tracking cattle with GPS to better understand disease risks in East Africa

Scientists have teamed with farmers from rural areas of Tanzania to track dozens of herds of cattle using satellite GPS devices to better understand how diseases can pass from one herd to another. The study—led by the University of Glasgow and published in Scientific Reports—is an important step in understanding...
WorldWorld Bank Blogs

Sri Lanka Human Capital Development : Realizing the Promise and Potential of Human Capital

Human capital is a central determinant of economic well-being and social advancement in the modern world economy. The concept of human capital covers the knowledge, skills, nutrition, and health that people accumulate over their lives, enabling them to realize their potential as productive members of society. Because of the vital importance of human capital for economic growth, the World Bank has launched the Human Capital Project (HCP), which includes the Human Capital Index (HCI). The objective of the HCP is to accelerate human capital development around the world. The HCI is a cross-country metric designed to measure and forecast a country’s human capital. Sri Lanka is a lower-middle-income country seeking to become an upper-middle-income country. Developing human capital to a new and higher level will be central to achieving this development goal. After the country’s 26-year secessionist conflict ended in 2009, Sri Lanka’s economy enjoyed rapid growth at an average rate of almost 6 percent between 2010 and 2017, reflecting a peace dividend and a determined policy thrust toward reconstruction and growth. However, in more recent years there have been signs of a slowdown. The economy is transitioning from a predominantly rural economy to a more urbanized one. In the context of the HCP and the HCI, Sri Lanka Human Capital Development analyzes the main achievements and challenges of human capital development in this East Asia and Pacific island country in health and nutrition—including stunting—and in education—including the challenges posed by Sri Lankans’ low participation in higher education. The report concludes with a look at the importance of building a consensus among the public and other stakeholders to launch an ambitious human capital development program in Sri Lanka.
Businessdallassun.com

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. gets Global Recognition by WEF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Asia's largest private medical response service provider company was recognised by the World Economic Forum's COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs as one of India's Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders to the pandemic. All those with a commitment to marginalised communities, social entrepreneurship, and the crisis in India were invited to spread the word and to engage with the listed entrepreneurs and ecosystem initiatives.
David MalpassWorld Bank Blogs

Remarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass to the Summit of the Heads of State of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community

Your Excellencies, Presidents, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,. I am pleased to participate in today’s Summit, which is taking place at a critical juncture for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC). I join with you in expressing my condolences on the death of President Deby to his son and the Chadian people.
WorldSentinel

Covid vaccines produced in Africa exported to Europe – 08/18/2021 – World

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine was to be one of Africa’s most important weapons in the fight against the coronavirus. The American company has pledged to sell enough doses of its low-cost single-dose vaccine to ultimately immunize a third of the continent’s population. And it would be produced in part by a South African manufacturer, giving hope that the doses would soon be intended for Africans.
WorldWorld Economic Forum

Middle East and North Africa

The U.N. has called for a new government and a stop to fighting in Afghanistan. The U.N. Security Council has called for an immediate stop to violence in Afghanistan and for the establishment of a new government that includes women. New era of climate action diplomacy in the Middle East.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Angola youth can fill in gaps to help respond to COVID-19 impact

This is one of 38 winning blogs from the 2021 Blog4Dev competition, an annual World Bank Africa writing contest inviting young people to weigh in on a topic critical to their country’s economic development. Blog4Dev winners responded to the question: How can young people work with their governments and civil society organizations to respond to the impact of COVID-19 and build a stronger post-pandemic economic and social system?
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

New Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine Side Effects Being Studied in Europe

Vaccines Face Safety Probe After Reports of New Adverse Effects. Another bump in the road for the mRNA vaccines. In June 2021, the FDA required Pfizer-BioNech and Moderna put a warning label on their vaccines, alerting users to a rare possible side effect of heart inflammation in some individuals. After an intensive study, regulators concluded that the benefits outweighed the risks.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy