Defiance County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Williams by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Williams The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Hillsdale County in southeastern Michigan Northeastern Defiance County in northwestern Ohio Northern Henry County in northwestern Ohio Williams County in northwestern Ohio Fulton County in northwestern Ohio * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cement City to near Fayette to 7 miles north of Defiance, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Napoleon, Bryan, Wauseon, Archbold, Montpelier, Swanton, Delta, West Unity, Pioneer, Stryker, Fayette, Liberty Center, Mcclure, Holiday City, Jerome, Somerset, West Jefferson, Pulaski, Pittsford and Farmer. This includes Interstate 80 in Ohio between mile markers 10 and 48. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

