Severe Weather Statement issued for Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saginaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SAGINAW COUNTY At 245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marion Springs, or 10 miles west of St. Charles, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near St. Charles around 300 PM EDT. Bridgeport around 315 PM EDT. Saginaw and Zilwaukee around 320 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Brant, Nelson, Carrollton, Garfield, Fenmore, Burt, Buena Vista Township, Layton Corners, Swan Creek and Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH