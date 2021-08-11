Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saginaw by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saginaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SAGINAW COUNTY At 245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marion Springs, or 10 miles west of St. Charles, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near St. Charles around 300 PM EDT. Bridgeport around 315 PM EDT. Saginaw and Zilwaukee around 320 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Brant, Nelson, Carrollton, Garfield, Fenmore, Burt, Buena Vista Township, Layton Corners, Swan Creek and Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saginaw County, MI
City
Brant Township, MI
City
Bridgeport, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Carrollton Township, MI
City
Bridgeport Charter Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. "TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the agency said in a statement to CBS News. "The purpose of TSA's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy